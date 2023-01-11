Troy lands transfer cornerback Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Southern Utah cornerback DaMaje Yancey announced that he intended to transfer to Troy University to continue his college football career.

The six-foot-1-inch, 180-pound cornerback is a Long Beach, Calif., native that played high school football at Orange Lutheran High School before starting his college career at Southern Utah University. As a freshman, Yancey played in five games, recording 13 tackles and one pass breakup. He played in all 10 games in 2021 with 20 tackles. This past season, Yancey recorded 21 tackles and a career-high seven pass breakups in 10 games. He ended his three year career at Southern Utah with 54 tackles and eight pass breakups.

Yancey chose to commit to Troy over offers from other schools like Georgia Southern, Western Michigan and New Mexico.