Trojans top Eagles in area battle Published 9:41 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans (11-5, 2-0) picked up a Class 5A, Area 4 win over the Carroll Eagles on the road Tuesday night by a score of 74-61.

The Trojans wasted no time jumping on Carroll as they stormed out to a 17-1 lead before Carroll finally connected on its first field goal. Charles Henderson led 22-7 going into the second quarter as senior Austin Cross knocked down four three-pointers in the opening period.

Carroll came storming back in the second quarter, however, cutting the lead to 33-28 at halftime. In the third quarter, Carroll managed to cut the lead down to under seven points twice. CHHS still maintained a 54-44 lead going into the final period, though.

Carroll went on a 7-0 run to open the fourth quarter to cut Charles Henderson’s lead to 54-51 as the Eagle crowd made the gym at Carroll High School rumble. Charles Henderson had enough of the comeback attempt, however, and went on a 10-0 run with both Jayden Spearman and Austin Cross knocking down threes during that stretch.

Cross finished with a game-high 32 points, including seven threes, while Jywon Boyd added 15 points and Spearman scored 12 points. The Trojans knocked down a total of 13 three-pointers in the win. Carroll was led by Zavier Womack with 19 points.

The Carroll and Charles Henderson (6-8) girls teams also faced off in an area matchup but the Lady Eagles were able to come away with a hard-fought 47-42 win. Charles Henderson led 14-11 going into the second quarter and maintained a 22-19 lead at halftime. Carroll tied the game up 32-32 going into the fourth quarter.

With just over two minutes left, the score remained tied 39-39, but an 8-0 run from Carroll gave the Lady Eagles a 47-39 lead with 20 seconds remaining. Lady Trojan KK Hobdy drilled a desperation three with just five seconds left to cut the lead back down to 47-42 but Carroll was able to run out the clock and secure the win.

The Charles Henderson boys JV team also picked up a 51-33 win over Carroll with Cody Cross and Cartavian Burney scoring nine points each.

Also in Tuesday action, the Pike County Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs picked up Class 3A, Area 4 wins over Daleville at home. The Bulldogs secured a 58-55 win off 20 points from Markelis Hobdy. Chamarion Brown added 19 points in the win, as well.

The Lady Dawgs also dominated their way to a 66-20 win over Daleville, as well. The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 22-4 lead in the first quarter and built the lead to 38-9 at halftime. Daleville finally surpassed double digits in scoring in the third quarter but it wasn’t enough as Pike County still outscored Luverne 28-11 in the second half, including a 17-1 edge in the fourth quarter.

The White sisters, Amity and Ivy, scored 19 points each in the win as Amity White scored 13 points in the first half and Ivy White scored 14 in the first half. Taniyah Green added 12 points, as well.

Pike Liberal Arts lost its Class 2A, Area 4 game with Luverne by a score of 52-19 on Tuesday, as well. Will Rice led PLAS with eight points in the loss.