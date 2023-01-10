Obituaries, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 Published 6:29 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

John “Johnny”

Carlton Smith

Mr. John “Johnny” Carlton Smith of Troy, AL passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his residence. He was 63. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ashley Faulk officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 84 between Elba, AL and Opp. AL. The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. He was born December 17, 1959 in Covington, GA. He grew up in Opp. AL and moved to Troy, AL where he lived the rest of his life. He worked in construction all his career. Johnny enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and family. He was preceded in death by his father, James C. McDaniel; grandparents, Grady and Suzie Gunn and John and Mattie McDaniel; father-in-law, Roy Douglas Scarbrough. He is survived by his wife, Robin Scarbrough, Troy; sons, Justin Scarbrough, Troy, and John W. Smith, Andalusia, AL; daughters, Nikki Watts, Dothan, and Shania Smith (Joshua), Troy; mother, Shirley Claypool (Kenneth), Opp; brothers, Jerry Smith (Alana), Bay Minette, AL, Ricky Smith (Kim), Kinston, AL, Dennis “Bobo” Smith, Opp; sister, Sonya Smith (Mitchel), Elba; grandchildren, Madysen, Cayden, Karlson, Lennyn, Jasmine, Jayda, Tabitha, Justin, Kingston, Yari and Khalani; numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Scarbrough, David Drinkard, Ricky Carter, Ray Scarbrough, Jr, Joshua Moultry and Leonardo Maddox. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com

James Carl

Sonnenburg

James Carl Sonnenburg, beloved husband and father, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 8, 2023. A celebration of life will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Park Memorial UMC in Troy. Brother Brian Dovey officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Sonnenburg was employed through the years with the Pepsi-Cola Company and worked his way up to management. He was often called in to evaluate losses and the workings of the plant. He would then “clean up” and get it back in good working order. Because of his hard work and loyalty to the company, he won several awards and was Salesman of the Year twice with the Pepsi-Cola Company. Multiple awards included trips which he and his wife enjoyed. Some of his favorite musicians included John Conlee and Neil Diamond. He was Shriner of the Year and won top sales of the newspaper for the Shriner’s. He never met a stranger and loved people and the Lord. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends cheering on the Green Bay Packers and the University of Wisconsin. He was an Alabama Crimson Tide fan too! He will be missed by all who knew him.

Loving survivors include his wife of 62 years, Sally Sonnenburg; children, Michael “Mike” Sonnenburg (Betty), Lynn Sloan; grandchildren, Joshua “Josh” Sonnenburg (Danielle), Cayla Ward (Zack), Dalton Sonnenburg (Reba); as well as additional family including several step grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Leona Sonnenburg; brother, William “Bill” Sonnenburg, and stepfather, Peter “Pete” Mertz.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity or church of your choice.

The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sonnenburg family.

John Kenneth

Faircloth Sr.

John Kenneth Faircloth Sr., 82, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who was a resident of the Grady community for more than 50 years, was called home to Heaven on Saturday, January 7, during a brief stay at a Montgomery hospital.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 12 at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy from 5 to 7 p.m. The service celebrating John’s life will be Friday, January 13 at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Joe Leverette and Robert (Mack) McMicken officiating. The graveside service will follow at Ramer Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers: John Allen Faircloth, Claude William Collier Jr., William Gilbert Sellers III, Robert Stanley Sikes, Nelon Cecil Dorsey Jr., Parker Gray Mount Jr., William Gray Mills, Stephen Mills Fannin.

Flowers are being accepted or In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sampey Memorial Baptist Church mission fund, 5394 Alabama State Road 94, Ramer, AL 36069.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pink and Beanie Faircloth, and his brother, Joseph (Joe) S. Faircloth.

His survivors include his wife of almost 60 years, Barbara; a son, Col. John Kenneth (Ken) Faircloth Jr., USMC (Retired), (Beverly), Troy; a daughter, Julie (Andi) Faircloth Stewart (Mark), Dothan; five grandchildren, Joanna Faircloth Johnston (David), Germantown, Maryland; Audrey Faircloth Price (Doug), Prattville; Elizabeth Stewart George (Braxton), Birmingham; John Allen (Chip) Faircloth, Troy; Hannah Nicole Stewart (Dothan); and a sister, Kathleen Faircloth Jackson, Brundidge. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren.

John was a faithful member of Sampey Memorial Baptist Church in Ramer, where he taught a men’s Sunday school class. He dedicated much of his life in Grady to ministering to the needs of those in the community.

John was born June 1, 1940 in Brundidge, where he was reared and graduated from Pike County High School. He earned his Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Education from Troy State University. While at Troy State University, he was a decorated two-sport athlete in football and baseball. During the early part of his career, John was a high school football coach in central Florida. He returned to Alabama in 1970 as head football coach at South Montgomery County Academy in Grady. He also served the school as headmaster. He retired on August 26, 2003 as executive director of the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA). He is a member of the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame, class of 2019; the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in Dothan, class of 2017; and the AISA Hall of Fame, inaugural class of 2000.

During his coaching career, he touched many players’ lives. Many of his former players remain close to him today and still fondly refer to him as “Coach Faircloth.” His former players will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Despite all his many accomplishments, he was proudest of his family and nothing gave him greater pleasure than being with them.

Shirley Virginia Riley

Mrs. Shirley Virginia Riley of Troy, AL passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence. She was 76. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Ronald Earles officiating. Burial will follow in Sandfield Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Tuesday at the church from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Mrs. Riley was born December 22, 1946 in Pike County, AL. to the late Harvey Lee and Margaret Norris Lee. Mrs. Riley loved God and her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Riley, and her daughters, Wanda Riley and Skye Riley. She is survived by her son: Scott Riley (Cammie); daughter: Shannon Grissette; grandchildren: Amberle’ Bass (Charlie), Christopher Buchanan (Danielle), Morgan Arnold (Keegan), Sierra Clark, Callie Riley, Sylvia Dowling; great grandchildren: Carter Guck, Kaylee Buchanan, Brayden Buchanan, Juneau Bass, Elijah Arnold, Lucas Bass, Connor Bass; sister: Elizabeth Lee; brother: James Lee; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com