House of Hope to move in more local direction Published 6:31 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The board of directors of the Alabama Adult and Teen Challenge House of Hope in Brundidge have voted to deed the property to a ministry more closely associated with the Brundidge area.

Edward Wilson, Alabama Adult and Teen Challenge, executive director, expressed appreciation for the support of the House of Hope.

“Those who have taken advantage of this opportunity have been relatively few but have been blessed by the gifts of love,” Wilson said.

The House of Hope opened to assist graduates of Alabama Adult and Teen Challenge in adjusting to what would be considered normal behavior after one year of the Alabama Adult and Teen Challenge intensive discipleship program.

“Our ladies’ center has been limited in how many could consider House of Hope,” Wilson said. “There are other transition homes in Alabama for those who graduate to choose from. Some have much more to offer because of children, location and job opportunities in their chosen fields. Some offer family apartments and higher paying jobs.”

Wilson said the House of Hope rules were stricter than other like ministries.

“And the fact is that many just chose to go home rather than continue in a safer place,” Wilson said. “While we would have liked for them to stay, we had no control over their decisions.”

Wilsons said a decision about future plans of the House of Hope in Brundidge could be made in a relatively short period of time.