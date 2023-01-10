Dale County crash takes the live of Daleville woman Published 9:16 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

A multi-vehicle crash in Dale County on Jan. 9 claimed the life of a Daleville woman, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, when the 2006 Suzuki GSXR-1000 motorcycle that Daleville resident Grace Nicole Rivera, 23, was a passenger on struck the rear of a 2017 Nissan Altima. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles south of Ozark.

The operator of the motorcycle, Corey Marshall Austin Collins, 27, of Ozark and Rivera were both ejected from the motorcycle on collision.

According to the release, Rivera was then struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe after the initial collision. Rivera was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is currently investigating the crash.