Portion of County Road 7741 closed due to cross drain failure

Published 11:27 am Monday, January 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

According to the Pike County Road Department, a portion Pike County Road 7741 is closed until further notice due to cross drain failure.

The location of the closure is southwest of Needmore, approximately .6 miles west of County Road 7718. The road will be closed until the cross drain is repaired and no onside detours are available. Anyone with questions are asked to contact the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.

