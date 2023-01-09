Lady Dawgs dominate Opp

Published 10:28 am Monday, January 9, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Auriel Moultry (11) and Pike County dominated Opp on Friday. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs thumped the Opp Lady Bobcats by a score of 46-18 on Friday to pick up a dominant Class 3A, Area 4 win.

The Lady Bulldogs held Opp to under eight points in each of the four quarters. In fact, Opp didn’t surpass 10 points until the third quarter.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter and led 26-9 at halftime. After stretching the lead to 46-11 going into the fourth quarter, Opp managed to outscore Pike County 7-0, with a running clock, but it wasn’t enough to chip away at the insurmountable lead.

Senior Amity White led Pike County with 14 points in the win, while both Ivy White and Auriel Moultry scored eight points each. Pike County hosts Daleville on Jan. 10.

