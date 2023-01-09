Colley Complex: Wide open and busy as bees Published 5:52 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

After a much too long, the doors of the Colley Senior Complex on Elm Street are open, “wide open,” said Catherine Jordan, complex director.

“It’s been a tough time, since we first heard the word ‘Covid,’” Jordan said. “But we feel at ease about coming back. The complex is clean and sanitized and it is well ventilated. Masks are not required but those who feel better wearing masks are certainly welcome to do so. We are making sure that the Colley Senior Complex is a safe place to be.”

Jordan said the senior complex is open Monday through Friday with activities and events that are tailor-made for ages 50 and above.

“The classes are free except for those where a fee is charged for supplies,” Jordan said. “We are excited by the number of those who have come back and by the number of new seniors. We are seeing more seniors who are continuing to be employed but are coming to learn new skills, to participate in the different activities and to just enjoy the company of others.”

Jordan said all of the complex tried-and-true classes are back and open.

“Mary Page’s painting class is and has been popular, as is ceramics,” she said. “Board games and card games are going as usual. Jim Wadowick’s recorder class is back and there are slots available for those who want to learn to play the recorder. Of course, we have exercise classes and movie day.

“We have a new line-dance class. There was and is a lot of interest in line dancing for exercise and fun. The stained-glass class is back up with Sherry Key as instructor and Carter Sanders will have a glass class using broken glass. Nuri Abdurrahmani will lead a quilting class for those who want to restore old quilts. The Colley Senior Complex offers classes for most any interest, so we invite seniors of the age 50-plus to come, learn and enjoy the company of others with similar interests. Times have been tough but we are feeling more at ease as we come back to the way we were.”