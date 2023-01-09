CHHS wrestlers compete at St. James tournament Published 10:04 am Monday, January 9, 2023

Members of the Charles Henderson High School wrestling team traveled to Montgomery to compete in Saint James High School’s 2023 Julian McPhillips Invitational.

Charles Henderson’s Brayden Nowling competed at 154 pounds, while Blake Barron competed at 184 pounds. Both Nowling and Barron went 0-2 in the tournament.

Nowling lost to Beauregard High’s Josh Lugo via pinfall in the opening round and then fell to Montgomery Catholic’s Hayden Binder in the opening round of the consolation bracket. Against Binder, Nowling lost 6-4 in an overtime period.

Barron lost a close 7-6 decision in the first round to WS Neal’s Braylin Stidham and then dropped a 11-7 decision to Jeff Davis High’s Ken’Tavis Delbridge in the first round of the consolation bracket, as well.

Charles Henderson returns to Saint James on Jan. 10 for a tri-match against Saint James and Montgomery Catholic. The Trojans will travel to Enterprise on Jan. 14 to compete in the Boll Weevil Duals, too.