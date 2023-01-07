Troy men, women pick up dominant conference wins Published 6:07 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023

On Saturday, both the Troy Trojans men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up resounding Sun Belt Conference wins.

The Troy women’s team (9-8, 3-1) won their third straight Sun Belt Conference game 81-58 over the Georgia State Panthers on the road. It also marked the 200th win of head coach Chanda Rigby’s career.

After playing close for the majority of the game – Troy led 52-41 going into the fourth quarter – the Trojans exploded to outscore the Panthers 29-17 in the fourth quarte to earn the conference win. Despite losing the rebound battle 41-37, the Trojans forced a staggering 28 turnovers and scored 27 points off those turnovers. Troy also shot 42.6 percent from the field and held GSU to 35 percent shooting.

A total of six Troy players scored in double figures with Makayia Hallmon leading the way with her 18 points, three rebounds and three steals. Ja’Mia Hollings and Tai’Sheka Porchia scored 11 points each, while Porchia also grabbed five rebounds and Hollings earning three steals. Nia Daniel tallied 10 points, three steals and three rebounds, while Sharonica Hartsfield scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished four assists and earned five steals.

In her second game since returning to the Trojans, Amber Leggett tallied 10 points and eight rebounds, as well.

The men’s team (11-6, 3-1) also thumped the Arkansas State Red Wolves 66-54 at home on Saturday to win its third straight conference game, too. Troy knocked down 21-of-52 shot attempts against ASU, while the Trojans held the Red Wolves to 19-of-58 shooting. Troy also blocked four shots and had 13 assists as a team.

Zay Williams led the way for Troy with 16 points and three rebounds, while Christian Turner scored 13 points and earned three rebounds. Christyon Eugene scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists. Aamer Muhammad had eight points, four rebounds and four assists. Darius McNeill earned four assists and Nelson Phillips had five points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Troy women are back at home next Thursday, Jan. 12, for another conference game against ULM in Trojan Arena. The men’s team will hit the road on Jan 12 to face Georgia State.