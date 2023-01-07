Pike Lib bests ACA, PCHS falls to Opp Published 6:21 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots picked up a 44-38 home win over the Alabama Christian Academy Eagles on Friday.

The Patriots held ACA to under 10 points in each of the first three quarters of play. PLAS led 12-9 going into the second quarter and held a 25-17 lead at halftime. The Patriots swelled that lead to 36-22 heading into the final period. ACA attempted to rally, outscoring the Patriots 16-8 in the period, but it was far too little, too late as Pike Lib held on for the win.

Levi DeBoer led the Patriots with 19 points in the win, while Will Rice added eight points.

Pike Lib hosts Luverne on Jan. 10.

The Pike County Bulldogs also hosted the Opp Bobcats on Friday night in an area matchup but dropped a close game 64-61. Chamarion Brown led PCHS with 23 points and Markelis Hobdy scored 22 points in the loss. Opp was led JaKayne Mount with 16 points.

Pike County hosts Daleville on Jan. 10.