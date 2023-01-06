TB&T Athletes of the Week (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

Published 1:58 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

MALE

Austin Cross

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Charles Henderson High School

Cross led CHHS to its seventh win in the last eight games after he tallied a season-high 31 points in an area win over Greenville this week.

FEMALE

KK Hobdy

Charles Henderson High School

Hobdy had another big night this week when she scored a season-high 36 points in an area loss to Greenville. Hobdy accounted for 36 of the Lady Trojans’ 45 total points, including all 10 CHHS fourth quarter points.

More TB&T Athletes of the Week

TB&T Athletes of the Week (Dec. 23-29)

Boyd, Foster headline All-Messenger Football Team

Boyd, Foster headline All-Messenger Football Team

Wilkes, Griffin headline TB&T All-Messenger Volleyball Team

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your New Years' Resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events