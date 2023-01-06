TB&T Athletes of the Week (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5) Published 1:58 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

MALE

Austin Cross

Charles Henderson High School

Cross led CHHS to its seventh win in the last eight games after he tallied a season-high 31 points in an area win over Greenville this week.

FEMALE

KK Hobdy

Charles Henderson High School

Hobdy had another big night this week when she scored a season-high 36 points in an area loss to Greenville. Hobdy accounted for 36 of the Lady Trojans’ 45 total points, including all 10 CHHS fourth quarter points.