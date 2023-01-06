TB&T Athletes of the Week (Dec. 23-29)
Published 1:58 pm Friday, January 6, 2023
KK Hobdy
Charles Henderson High School
Hobdy averaged 20 points per game in the Lake City Classic in Eufaula last weekend. Hobdy led CHHS with 24 points in the championship game against Eufaula as Charles Henderson finished runner-up in the tournament.
Jayden Spearman
Charles Henderson High School
Spearman led CHHS to finish runner-up in the Lake City Classic in Eufaula last week, as well, averaging 19 points per game in the tournament. He scored 22 points in the championship game against Eufaula.