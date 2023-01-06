TB&T Athletes of the Week (Dec. 23-29) Published 1:58 pm Friday, January 6, 2023



FEMALE

KK Hobdy

Charles Henderson High School

Hobdy averaged 20 points per game in the Lake City Classic in Eufaula last weekend. Hobdy led CHHS with 24 points in the championship game against Eufaula as Charles Henderson finished runner-up in the tournament.

MALE

Jayden Spearman

Charles Henderson High School

Spearman led CHHS to finish runner-up in the Lake City Classic in Eufaula last week, as well, averaging 19 points per game in the tournament. He scored 22 points in the championship game against Eufaula.