TB&T Athletes of the Week (Dec. 23-29)

Published 1:58 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

By Josh Boutwell


FEMALE

KK Hobdy

Charles Henderson High School

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Hobdy averaged 20 points per game in the Lake City Classic in Eufaula last weekend. Hobdy led CHHS with 24 points in the championship game against Eufaula as Charles Henderson finished runner-up in the tournament.

 

MALE

Jayden Spearman

Charles Henderson High School

Spearman led CHHS to finish runner-up in the Lake City Classic in Eufaula last week, as well, averaging 19 points per game in the tournament. He scored 22 points in the championship game against Eufaula.

More TB&T Athletes of the Week

TB&T Athletes of the Week (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

Boyd, Foster headline All-Messenger Football Team

Boyd, Foster headline All-Messenger Football Team

Wilkes, Griffin headline TB&T All-Messenger Volleyball Team

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your New Years' Resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events