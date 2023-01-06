Pike County Road 7755 will be closed on Jan. 10

Published 11:04 am Friday, January 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

According to a release from the Pike County Road Department, Pike County Road 7755 will be temporarily closed on Jan. 10 for pipe replacement.

Pike County Road 7755, also called Gardner Bassett Road, will be closed for an estimate one day at Browns Mill Creek for crossdrain replacement, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. No through traffic or onsite detour will be available. Anyone with questions are asked to call the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508

