Obituaries, Saturday, January 7, 2023 Published 7:08 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Eloise Law Brown

Mrs. Eloise Law Brown passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Troy Health and Rehabilitation Center in Troy, AL. She was 97. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. J.C. Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. She was born January 29, 1925 in Pike County, AL to the late John Ellis Law and Eula Mae Hickman Law. Mrs. Brown was the oldest living member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a lifelong member of the Ebenezer Community. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bradley Brown. She is survived by her sons, Charles Brown (Dianne), Banks, AL, and Jerry Brown, Centreville, AL; three grandsons, Greg (Renee), Barclay (Lisa) and Brad Brown (Kerri); great grandchildren. Morgan Brown, Montana Brown, Weston Brown (Carley), Jeremy Brown (Summer), Britni Brown, Devan Madsen (Frankie); great-great grandchildren, Maleah, Brons Jr., Keelee, Ciarra, Cianna, Lucky, Levi, Lawson, Caysen, Ryleigh and Alyssa; niece, Lynn Newman; sisters-in-laws, Agnes Green, Bessie Burton and Charlotte Brown; brother-in-law, Bryant Brown. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Brown, Brad Brown, Lucky Brown, Barclay Brown, Morgan Brown, Weston Brown and Greg Brown. Honorary pallbearer will be Franklin Berry. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com

James O’Neal Horne

James O’Neal Horne passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A graveside service will be at11:00am on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Joel Wasson officiating.

Jim Horne was a hardworking family man who owned Horne Insurance for 50 years. He was well known in the community and a member of Frazer UMC in Montgomery. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Loving survivors include his son, James Darryl Horne (Dawn); daughters, Monica June Horne, Mary Sondra Horne Whatley; five grandchildren, Parker O’Neal Horne, Shelbie Paige Horne, Mary Shyanne Whatley, Macie Summer Whatley, Brody McGinty; one great grandchild, Sophie Whatley; brother, Charles Horne; sisters, Addie Jewel Robinson and Juliette Morrison. He was preceded in death by his wife, June Horne and his brother, Ray Horne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Baldrick’s Foundation, 1333 South Mayflower Avenue-Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016, in memory of Jim Horne.

The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Horne family.

Laura Northey Weeks King

Laura Northey Weeks King, a resident of Troy, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was 86 years old.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2022 at Dannelly Crossroads Cemetery with Pastor Greg Aman officiating. Visitation will be immediately following the service. The family would love to spend time talking about their Mom or just catching up. The location will be local to Elba and advised at the time of the service. Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.

Laura Jean was born September 19, 1936 in Opp, Alabama to Lucy Mae and Charlie Lee Northey. She was a graduate of Opp High School and worked many years as a dental assistant for Dr. Charles Burgess. In the mid-1960s, Laura and her husband moved with their two young children to Elba, Alabama where they owned and operated the Big “R” restaurant until the end of 1984. From Elba, Laura lived and worked in Montgomery for Drs. Bern and Kornegay, again in the dental industry, until her retirement in 1999, following the death of her husband of 45 years, L.G. Weeks. In 2001, Laura married the late Billy Hayes King of Elba. She resided in Elba until the death of Mr. King in 2013. Following his death, Laura moved to the Daytona Beach area to live near her son and remained there until 2020 when she located to northern Georgia (Gainesville, then Ellijay) where she led a wonderful, fulfilling life, singing gospel songs in a group she formed, playing piano–a grand being her favorite, and teaching creative writing, producing newsletters and so much more. Those near her loved her and let everyone know how much she taught them to truly live life and not just exist in their senior years. As throughout her life, Laura exuded a smile like no other and was known for her loving kindness and her incredible sense of humor. She was a wonderful Christian woman and the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her three children, son Scott Weeks (Stacy) of Murphy, North Carolina, daughter Jan Weeks Murray, Troy, daughter Lori Weeks Swindall (Tony), Troy; sister Juanita Blocker (Jim), Spotsylvania, Virginia; five grandsons, Quinton Weeks, Brandon, FL, Cody Weeks, Laguna Vista, TX, Jacob Michael Murray, Troy, Bryant Swindall, Troy, and Cody Tarrien, Lake Wylie, South Carolina; three granddaughters, Taylor Weeks Minor, Jupiter, FL, Kimberlin Murray Odom, Enterprise, Chelsea Tarrien, Pinckney, MI; four great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Weeks, Plant City, FL, Weston Weeks, Troy, Matthew Smith, Enterprise, Mackenzie Miner, Jupiter, FL, and Jozlynn Bain, Pinckney, MI. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Lucy Northey, her husband of 45 years, L.G. Weeks, second husband of over 11 years, Billy Hayes King, her brother Wayne Northey, a sister Judy Northey Weaver, a son-in-law Bill Murray, four grandchildren, Matthew Murray, Lee Murray, Scott Murray, and Anna Kathryn Murray.

Laura’s children would like to extend special appreciation to the staff of Troy Health and Rehabilitation as well as Compassus Hospice for their extraordinary care and compassion toward their mother. Specifically, they are thankful for the care from Barbara, Tracy, Cooks, Zantha, Chelsea, Mary, Carolyn, Karen, Kelli, Amy, and Leeann and the many others we may not have had the opportunity to meet personally.