Jibunor earns All-Bowl honors Published 11:36 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Troy University junior football player Richard Jibunor was named to the AP All-Bowl Team this week for his performance in Troy’s win over UTSA in the Cure Bowl.

Each year, the Associated Press names its All-Bowl Team featuring the top performers during college football’s Bowl Season. Jibunor helped lead the way for Troy’s defense in the win over UTSA, creating a pair of turnovers in the win. Jibunor earned two tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one sack, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Trojans in the Cure Bowl.

Jibunor earned All-Sun Belt honors for the third straight season in 2022 as he turned in 41 tackles, a career-high 11 tackles-for-loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Jibunor was one of three Sun Belt players to make the All-Bowl Team, including Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. and Southern Miss linebacker Daylen Gill. Gore rushed for 329 yards, while Gill tallied three sacks in Southern Miss’ win over Rice in the Lending Tree Bowl.

Other players with connections to the State of Alabama to earn AP All-Bowl honors include Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (321 yards and 5 TDs) and Alabama safety Brian Branch (12 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT).