Jibunor earns All-Bowl honors

Published 11:36 am Friday, January 6, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Troy bandit Richard Jibunor earned AP All-Bowl honors. . (Photo by Henry Otto/Creative Media Images)

Troy University junior football player Richard Jibunor was named to the AP All-Bowl Team this week for his performance in Troy’s win over UTSA in the Cure Bowl.

Each year, the Associated Press names its All-Bowl Team featuring the top performers during college football’s Bowl Season. Jibunor helped lead the way for Troy’s defense in the win over UTSA, creating a pair of turnovers in the win. Jibunor earned two tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one sack, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Trojans in the Cure Bowl.

Jibunor earned All-Sun Belt honors for the third straight season in 2022 as he turned in 41 tackles, a career-high 11 tackles-for-loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Jibunor was one of three Sun Belt players to make the All-Bowl Team, including Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. and Southern Miss linebacker Daylen Gill. Gore rushed for 329 yards, while Gill tallied three sacks in Southern Miss’ win over Rice in the Lending Tree Bowl.

Other players with connections to the State of Alabama to earn AP All-Bowl honors include Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (321 yards and 5 TDs) and Alabama safety Brian Branch (12 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT).

More Sports

Jesse Hall joins Troy baseball staff as grad assistant

Trojans to honor 1993, 2003 teams on Feb. 11

Troy downs Arkansas State as Leggett returns

Troy knocks off Old Dominion for the first time

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your New Years' Resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events