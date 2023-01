Youth baseball, softball registration open until Jan. 8 Published 9:59 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

Registration for youth baseball and softball at Troy Parks and Recreation is still open and will close on Jan. 8.

All youth players aged four through 15 are eligible to compete in youth baseball and softball with the city’s parks and recreation department. Parents interested in signing their children up can do so online, at www.troyrecreation.org.