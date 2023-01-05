Just to be in the know….. Published 5:36 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

Unbeknown to many, the month of January has been tapped as National Walk Your Dog Month.

For those who have plans for the month-long celebration, LawnStarter has ranked the 2023’s Best Cities to Walk Your Dog.

Those who are making plans to take their dogs on a walking vacation might want to head to the West Coast, to California specifically. Six of the top 10 best cities to walk your dog are in The Golden State. San Francisco is ranked the Number One city in America to walk your dog. Followed by Glendale at number three, Oakland at number five, Los Angeles at number six, San Diego at number seven and Fremont at number nine.

Colorado Springs is ranked as the number two best city in which to walk your dog. Portland, Oregon is number five, Boise, Idaho, number eight and Naperville, Illinois number 10.

Dogs living in the sunny South have little hope for a walk in the park.

Lawstarter’s ranking of the worst cities to walk your dog included six southern states with four in the top five. Jackson, Mississippi has the distinction as the worst city to walk one’s dog with Montgomery, Alabama a close number two. Memphis, Tennessee is ranked in the number three slot and Little Rock, Arkansas in the number four spot. Two Georgia cities made the top ten, Augusta in the number six slot and Macon in ninth place. Surprise, Arizona, Detroit Michigan, Kansas City, Kansas and Springfield, Missouri round out the list of the worst cities to walk a dog.

So, those who plan a dog-walking tour of the United States will want to “Go West” this year.