January 6: Old Christmas Day Published 5:37 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

Today, January 6, is Old Christmas Day.

For more than 25 years, Brundidge United Methodist Church has celebrated Old Christmas Day on January 6 with a candlelight service at historic Clay Hill Church in Pronto.

Tonight, the church will be dark and no service will be held to celebrate the arrival of the Wise Men to worship the Christ Child.

Margaret Ross, event committee member, said hopes had been that the Old Christmas service would be held. However, COVID concerns caused it to, once again, be cancelled.

“Old Christmas at Clay Hill has been a Christmas tradition for many people here in Pike County and those who have family histories in Clay Hill Church,” Ross said. “We had looked forward to the hanging of the greens at the church and the lamp-light service of scriptures and songs. But, due to health concerns, the decision was made not to have the service.”

Ross said Old Christmas at Clay Hill is a celebration of the arrival of the Wise Men to worship the Christ Child.

“The Old Christmas service is special because it brings the Christmas season to a quiet and meaningful close,” Ross said. “The music is played on traditional instruments and everyone sings ‘by heart’ and from the heart. The story of Mary, Joseph and the Baby Jesus is portrayed as is the arrival of the Wise Men. The service closes with a candlelight service and the passing of the light of peace. It’s a wonderful way to close the Christmas season.”

Ross said prayers are that Old Christmas at Clay Hill be a part of Christmas 2023 and many to follow.