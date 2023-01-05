Imagi-Con coming to Brunddige Feb. 25 Published 5:35 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

At this time of year, in the City of Brundidge, there’s magic in the air.

For the third year, the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library will sponsor the Imagi-Con fan convention festival for gaming, anime, comics, the arts “or anything you can imagine,” said Karis Nicholson, library circulation clerk.

Imagi-Con 2023 is set for the last Saturday in February and will be led by the city’s library, the Brundidge Business Association, the City of Brundidge and library patrons. The Imagi-Con will take place at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, the library grounds and other venues around town.

“The goal of Imagi-Con is to bring the community together by offering experiences, both fun and educational, that inspire others to create and explore the world around them,” Nicholson said. “We hope Imagi-Con builds on the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library’s vision of a community full of curiosity and a love of learning.”

Venues include authors, creative items for sale, martial arts, costume design, cosplay (wear your costume) escape rooms and food to enjoy throughout the day.

Volunteers are needed to help with Imagi-Con, Nicholson said.

Volunteer opportunities include badge check, speaker-set up, event monitoring and pre-festival needs.

For more information about Imagi-Con, call 334-735-2514 or visit the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library at 164 South Main Street in Brundidge.