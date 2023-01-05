Charles Henderson Basketball opens area play Published 3:20 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans kicked off the area portion of the 2022-2023 schedule on Wednesday night on the road at Greenville in a Class 5A, Area 4 matchup.

The boys team throttled Greenville 87-61 as Austin Cross led the Trojans with 31 points. Jayden Spearman added 18 pointers and Tyler Carlton scored 16 as CHHS picked up its first area win.

That win marks the 10th of the season for the Trojans. Since December, CHHS has won seven of its last eight games, including six straight. Charles Henderson’s only loss since November came to Eufaula in the finals of the Lake City Classic.

The Lady Trojans dropped their area opener to Greenville by a score of 50-45, despite an eye-popping performance from senior KK Hobdy. Charles Henderson fell behind 18-10 in the first quarter but Hobdy exploded to score eight points in the second quarter to cut the Lady Tiger lead to 27-24 at halftime.

Greenville hung on to a 39-35 lead going into the fourth quarter, as well. Hobdy exploded again to score 10 points in the fourth quarter – all of Charles Henderson’s scoring in the final period – but Greenville managed to stay just ahead to hang on to the 50-45 win.

Hobdy finished the game with a season-high 36 points, accounting for 80 percent of the CHHS scoring on the night.

Charles Henderson travels to Ozark on Jan. 10 to face Carroll. The girls will play at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys.