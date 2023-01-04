Place orders now for Salvation Army’s camp stew Published 6:15 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The turkey and dressing have been enjoyed. The fruit cake is long gone as is the pecan pie. The turnip greens, dry peas and pork have brought promise of a prosperous New Year. So, the boiling pots are fired and ready for the coming of the Pike County Salvation Army’s famous camp stew winter sale.

Donna Kidd, Pike County Salvation Army Service Center director, said orders are now being taken for the camp stew that has earned the reputation of being the best of the best.

The Salvation Army’s winter camp stew sale is set for February 2. The price remains the same at $10 a quart. Orders will be available for pickup at the Salvation Army Service Center from noon until 6 p.m.

Orders may now be placed by calling 334-808-1069 or at the service center at 509 South Brundidge Street in Troy.

“There’s a lot of really good camp stew cooked in Pike County but here, at the Pike County Salvation Army, we just believe in our camp stew,” Kidd said. “We use Carter Sanders’ original recipe that is made with pork, chicken and beef and with nothing green. Carter said if a stew has green beans, it’s not camp stew, it’s Brunswick stew. So, the Salvation Army’s stew is original camp stew.”

And, no one is saying but, perhaps, there is a close-kept secret to the recipe.

“At the Pike County Salvation Army, our camp stew is made with love,” Kidd said. “And, that just might be the secret that makes the Salvation Army’s camp stew so special.”