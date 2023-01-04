‘Human Trafficking Awareness’ heads Brundidge agenda Published 6:16 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

At its Tuesday night meeting, the Brundidge City Council worked from an agenda that included the Rebuild Alabama Annual Report by Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd and the signing of a Human Trafficking Awareness Proclamation.

Linda Faust, city clerk, said, at the first meeting in January each year, the City of Brundidge is required to provide an annual written report detailing expenditures made from the Rebuild Alabama fund during the previous fiscal year and include the status of each project included in the previous fiscal year’s Transportation Plan.

The City of Brundidge began receiving these funds January 2020,” Faust said. “As directed by the requirement of this act, the City has received $28,565.47 (FY2022), however, no funds have been spent at this time.”

Boyd presented the Human Trafficking Awareness Month Proclamation to the council. She said Alabama’s Human Trafficking Awareness Month was established in January 2011 to proclaim the equality and freedom of all people, to advocate for legislation, to educate leaders and to encourage public awareness to the various forms of trafficking.

“Anyone can become a victim of trafficking,” Boyd said. “While women and girls are the primary victims, traffickers often target individuals who, for any reason, are vulnerable.”

The Brundidge mayor said, even though awareness of trafficking is growing, it continues to go unreported.

However, increased community education on how to identify victims, increased knowledge of local resources and services for those affected will help diminish the number of future victims.

‘Fighting human trafficking is a shared responsibility,” Boyd said in proclaiming Human Trafficking Awareness Month in the City of Brundidge. “The efforts by local communities to promote the observance of ‘Human Trafficking Awareness Month’ each January, is an example of the continuous commitment to increase awareness of human trafficking and to actively eradicate it from our communities throughout our country.”

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Brundidge City Hall on North Main Street. The meetings are open to the public.”