Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Obituaries Published 7:23 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

James Wendell Mulkey

Mr. James Wendell Mulkey a resident of Brundidge, AL passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at Dale Medical Center in Ozark. He was 57. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Hamilton Cross Roads Church of Christ with Rev. Douglas Williams officiating. Eulogy will be given by Michael Allen. Burial will follow in Hamilton Cross Roads Church of Christ Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Skeen Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends Wednesday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. He was born August 30, 1965 in Troy, AL. to the late James Marcus Mulkey and Edith Louise Greathouse Mulkey. He is survived by his sister, Windy Phillips (John), Brundidge; nieces, Cera Mehaffey (Rick), Brundidge, and Michelle Chancellor (Wesley) Slocomb, AL; great nieces and nephews, Dawson Perkins, Carley Mehaffey, Chloey Mahafffey, Abby Mehaffey, all of Brundidge, Kinleigh Chancellor, and Caiden Chancellor, both of Slocomb, AL. Serving as pallbearers will be Wesley Chancellor, Dawson Perkins, David Miles, Chan Senn, Charlie Senn and Mike Jackson. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com

Diane Lunsford Davenport Harrelson

(September 26, 1949 – December 27, 2022)

Diane Lunsford Davenport Harrelson, age 73, Troy, Alabama, peacefully entered her Heavenly home, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Luverne Health and Rehab, Luverne, AL.

Diane was Christian lady who enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved to dance and listen to music. She loved fishing at the family pond and thoroughly enjoyed playing competitive games…really, there was not anything she was not willing to try in life–from riding a motorcycle to riding a horse. She loved being with family and friends telling jokes. She would tell family, friends and the ladies and gentlemen who cared for her at the Luverne Nursing Home, “I love you”, each time coming into her room–AND she DID love each and everyone.

Diane is deceased by her parents, Grady and Ruth Beasley Lunsford; former husband and father of her children, Royce Davenport; sisters Margaret Jo Kendrick, Bernice Anderson, Brenda Harrelson; brothers Foy Lunsford and Jimmy Lunsford, sister-in-law Jean Wallace Lunsford, all of Troy and her brother-in-law, Lance Grissett of Talladega, AL, and special nieces Angi Elizabeth Grissett and Kim Lunsford, and a nephew Ty Kendrick.

Survivors are daughter, Pat Davenport Clark, N.C.; son, Mitchell Davenport, Brundidge, AL; her grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Lunsford Grissett, Talladega, AL; special niece Beverly Lunsford Casey (James), Goshen, AL; sister-in-law, Faye Stephens Lunsford, Troy, AL; brother-in-laws, Jerry Kendrick, Troy, AL; Billy Harrelson, Prattville, AL and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and caregivers at Luverne Health and Rehab, as well as the Hospice care nurses who gave to Diane such loving care.

A private memorial service will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.