Pike County Schools announces Teachers of the Year Published 10:42 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Pike County Schools announced its Teachers of the Year.

Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell presented the awards to the winners during the school system’s faculty and staff in-service on Jan. 3. A Teacher of the Year was selected for each school in the school system along with an Overall Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year.

At Banks Elementary, Troy native and first grade teacher Megan Henderson was named Banks Teacher of the Year, while fourth grade science and social studies teacher Alberta Miles is the Goshen Elementary Teacher of the Year. Math teacher Alyce Calvin is the Goshen High School Teacher of the Year, as well.

Over at Pike County Elementary, fifth grade teacher Lytelia (Missy) Berry is the Teacher of the Year, while special education and math teacher Erica Shepherd is the Pike County High School Teacher of the Year. Sheperd is also the Pike County varsity volleyball coach.

Berry was also selected as the Pike County Schools Elementary Teacher of the Year, while Shepherd is the Pike County Schools Secondary Teacher of the Year.