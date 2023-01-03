‘Old Christmas at Clay Hill’ canceled Published 7:34 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

The Old Christmas at Clay Hill event scheduled for Old Christmas Day, January 6, at historic Clay Hill Church in the Proto community has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The service has been hosted by Brundidge United Methodist Church for more than 25 years in celebration of the arrival of the Wise Men to worship the Christ Child.

Don Renfroe, committee member, said the candlelight service has been a part of the Christmas tradition in Pike County and plans are to resume the Old Christmas at Clay Hill service in 2024.

Plans are also to continue special services at the historic church to include an old-time church service followed by dinner on the ground, in the spring or early fall.

Services at Clay Hill Church are non-denominational and everyone is invited.