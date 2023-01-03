Camp explodes to lead Troy past Texas State Published 10:03 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team (6-7, 1-1) picked up their first conference win of the season with a 79-63 victory over the Texas State Bobcats (9-4, 1-1) at home on New Year’s Eve.

The Trojans were lifted in the win by Coastal Carolina transfer Janeen Camp, who earned her first double-double of the season. The 6-foot-5-inch center earned her first start of the season and responded by turning in 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks.

Troy led from beginning to end, holding a 38-30 lead at halftime and leading 55-45 going into the final period. The Trojans also outscored Texas State 24-18 in the final period. Troy shot 46.5 percent from the field and held Texas State to 34.8 percent shooting. Troy also forced 18 turnovers and won the rebound battle 42-40. The Trojans – led by Camp – dominated inside the paint outscoring Texas State 38-14, as well.

“It was an incredible performance today,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said. “Texas State was a tougher matchup for us than Southern Miss on Thursday, and we were down two more post players today. I’m really proud of the adjustments the assistant coaches made and the buy-in from the team.”

Troy had five players score in double-digits, including Camp. Both Nia Daniel and Makayia Hallmon scored 15 points each with Hallmon grabbing nine rebounds and dishing four assists, while Daniel earned four rebounds. Tai’Sheka Porchia added 13 points and four steals along with Jada Walton scoring 12 points.

Troy will look to get 2023 off to a hot start on the road on Thursday at Arkansas State at 5 p.m.