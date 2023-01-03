Brundidge releases water monitoring non-compliance notice Published 7:25 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Brundidge citizens have received a monitoring non-compliance notice from the City of Brundidge Water Department, which is required to monitor the city’s drinking water for specific contaminants on a regular basis.

Results of the monitoring are an indicator of whether or not the drinking water meets heath standards. During July 2022, the Brundidge Water Department did not monitor for disinfection by products at the correct location and, therefore, cannot be sure of the quality of drinking water at that time.

Linda Faust, Brundidge city clerk, said water samples were tested the next week with no contaminants being found.

“There is no need for concern about the City of Brundidge drinking water,” Faust said.

Kenneth Marler, City of Brundidge Water Department, said all required samples have been taken with no contaminants being found.

Any questions concerning the non-compliance or monitoring requirements may contact the Brundidge Water Department at 268-1955.