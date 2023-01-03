Alabama Peanut Producers Association seeks board members Published 7:26 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

The Alabama Peanut Producers Association seeks eligible peanut producers who are interested in serving on the National Peanut Board. The Alabama Peanut Producers Association will hold a nominations election to select two nominees each for member and alternate to the National Peanut Board during a meeting on February 2, 2023, following the Alabama-Florida Peanut Trade Show at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, 5622 U.S. Highway 231 South, Dothan, AL 36301. All eligible peanut producers are encouraged to participate. Eligible producers are those who are engaged in the production and sale of peanuts and who own or share the ownership and risk of loss of the crop.

Tom Corcoran of Eufaula is the current Alabama National Peanut Board member and Thomas Adams of Newville serves as the alternate. The term for the current Alabama board member and alternate expires Dec. 31, 2023.

USDA requires two nominees from each state for each position of member and alternate. The National Peanut Board will submit Alabama’s slate of nominees to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, who makes the appointments.

The National Peanut Board encourages inclusion of persons of any race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. NPB encourages all persons who qualify as peanut producers to attend the meeting and run for nomination.

It is USDA’s policy that membership on industry-government boards and committees accurately reflect the diversity of individuals served by the programs.