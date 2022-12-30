HSPC expresses appreciation for successful ‘calendar’ event Published 4:15 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

The Humane Society of Pike County wishes everyone a wonderful New Year and is grateful to the many people who made the society’s annual Pet Photo Contest and 2023 Pet Photo Calendar a success.

“The annual Pet Photo Contest is a six-month project and we are so appreciative of all those who contributed to its success,” said Donna Brockmann, HSPC president. “The photo contest and the sale of the Pet Photo calendars provides funding for our annual spay/neuter program which goes along way in reducing the number of unwanted and unloved animals in our county. Our inventory is less than 150 Calendars remaining of the 450 that were printed. Our Calendars run January 2023 thru January 2024.”

The HSPC 2023 calendars are available at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping; Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins; Jinright’s Hillside Antiques; Troy Bank & Trust (Main Branch); Troy Animal Clinic; and Southern Animal Hospital and Pet Resort. Anyone wishing to purchase 10 or more calendars may do so by calling 470-295-3482.

“For our February HSPC meeting, we’d like to invite our ‘sweethearts’, those of you who entered your pet family members in our contest,” Brockmann said. More information later on Facebook about this meeting. We look forward to greeting you and meeting you if we do not already know you.”

Again, Brockmann expressed appreciation to the 2023 Pet Photo Contest “pet parents, and businesses that collected photos and votes on the society’s behalf, to all those who voted for “all these beautiful animals,” the businesses/practices that purchased ads and the businesses that sell the Pet Photo Calendars on behalf of the HSPC. “Thank you very much!”