Winter happenings at ‘Tupper’ in Brundidge Published 5:37 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

If you can Imagine it, it can happen.

And, it happens at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge every working day.

Karis Nicholson, circulation clerk, said “Tupper” will begin the New Year with a lineup of activities and events for all ages,

“Already, the Winter Read is underway for our adult patrons,” Nicholson said. “There is no better way to spend a cold winter’s night than with a book by a favorite author. Already with have had some cold winter day and nights and we have books for every interest and every age.”

To enter the Winter Read, simply stop by the library, check out one or more of Tupper’s many titles and read.

“At the end of the Winter Read in March, there will be a drawing for prizes and to be recognized as a Tupper Top Reader,” Nicholson said.

For the young readers, there will be an opportunity to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 10 a.m. on January 7.

“Those who participate, will learn more about Dr. King, the Civil Rights activist and leader, from Garneshia Lampley, children and teen services, and will participate in games and the making of crafts,” Nicholson said. “They will also celebrate Dr. King’s birthday with a party.”

Throughout the month, the library staff will be working toward Imagi-Con 2023 on the last Saturday in February.

“Imagi-Con will be at the library and at different locations in downtown and it is free for all ages,” Nicholson said. “Right now, we are looking for vendors and volunteers to make this an exciting, educational and well-attended event. Anyone who is interested in participating as a vendor or volunteer is encouraged to call the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library at 334-735-2145 or to stop by the library on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge.”