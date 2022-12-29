Troy Women’s Basketball announces Letterwinners Day Published 10:49 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

Troy Athletics and Troy Women’s Basketball are calling on all women’s basketball letterwinners to join their fellow Trojans for Troy’s annual Women’s Basketball Letterwinners Day on Jan. 28, 2023, in Trojan Arena in conjunction with the Troy’s game against Georgia Southern.

“There is nothing more important to the strength of our program than honoring the amazing women who have represented this program in the past,” head coach Chanda Rigby said. “No matter what era of Troy women’s basketball you represent, I want to let every player who ever wore the Troy or Troy State jersey know how much they mean to our players and staff. I want to personally encourage everyone to come back and celebrate our great history together on Letterwinner’s Day.”

All returning women’s basketball letterwinners will receive up to four complimentary tickets to the game and are invited to partake in a reception with their families inside the rotunda on the concourse prior to the game. A special ceremony during the game will also honor all the returning letterwinners.

Letterwinners are asked to RSVP to Stephen Brown via email at rsbrown@troy.edu or by phone at 317-517-9864.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets for all women’s basketball games can visit the Troy ticket office in person in the Tine Davis Fieldhouse, by visiting TroyTrojans.com/Tickets, or by calling the ticket office at 334-670-3681.