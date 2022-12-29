TRMC food/nutrition team earns high marks Published 5:44 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

Troy Regional Medical Center’s environmental services (EVS) and food/nutrition services (FNS) teams made high scores in a November Gallup survey. Ryan Williams, co-owner of Forefront Healthcare, Troy Regional’s partner for these services, visited recently to congratulate the teams. Among Forefront’s 50+ accounts and 100 service lines across the country, Troy Regional’s EVS scores were the highest in all the company and were in the 91st percentile ranking in the Gallup overall database. FNS landed in the 78th percentile in the Gallup overall database. Forefront has more than 800 employees but manages more than 1,000. Troy Regional partnered with Forefront for EVS and FNS services in September 2021.