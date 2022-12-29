TRMC food/nutrition team earns high marks

Published 5:44 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

By Submitted Article

Contributed Photo Pictured are Rick Smith, Troy Regional CEO (far left), with Ryan Ryan Williams (center), along with some of the EVS and FNS team members.

Troy Regional Medical Center’s environmental services (EVS) and food/nutrition services (FNS) teams made high scores in a November Gallup survey. Ryan Williams, co-owner of Forefront Healthcare, Troy Regional’s partner for these services, visited recently to congratulate the teams. Among Forefront’s 50+ accounts and 100 service lines across the country, Troy Regional’s EVS scores were the highest in all the company and were in the 91st percentile ranking in the Gallup overall database. FNS landed in the 78th percentile in the Gallup overall database. Forefront has more than 800 employees but manages more than 1,000. Troy Regional partnered with Forefront for EVS and FNS services in September 2021.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Z-News - Main story

Sweetie Mae Siler turns 90

A New Year’s tradition

BPD holds Christmas toy drive

Troy City Council District 3’s seat remains vacant

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of Christmas?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events