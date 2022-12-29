Pike Lib baseball announces 2023 schedule Published 10:43 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

The Pike Lib Patriots head into 2023 on the heels of back-to-back AISA State Championships but will be entering the world of the Alabama High School Athletic Association for the first time.

The AHSAA era of Pike Baseball starts on Feb. 20 on the road at Holtville before heading to Pike Road on Feb. 21. Pike hosts its annual Jonah McWaters Tournament on Feb. 23 and then hosts Rehobeth on Feb. 27.

The Patriots head to Dothan to face Providence Christian on Feb. 28 and then head over to Ozark to face off with Class 4A’s Carroll on March 3 before hosting Zion Chapel on March 4. The intensity will heat up on March 6 as Pike travels to Ariton, who is coming off back-to-back Final Four appearances.

Pike rematches Providence at home on March 7 before playing in the Terry Sikes Invitational at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy on March 10. The Patriots rematch Ariton at home on March 13 and then begin area play on the road at Goshen on March 16 before hosting Goshen for a doubleheader on March 17.

Pike Lib travels down to Coffee County on March 21 to face off with Class 7A’s Enterprise High School before returning to area play at home on March 23 against Highland Home. The Patriots travel to Highland Home on for a doubleheader on March 24 and then host Houston Academy for a doubleheader on March 25.

PLAS will compete in tournament action in Opp on March 27 before hosting Pike Road on April 1 and Lincoln High School (Fla.) on April 4. The Patriots will play Rehobeth and the defending Class 2A State Champion GW Long Rebels in a doubleheader on April 8.

Zion Chapel rounds out its non-area slate on the road at Zion Chapel on April 11 before closing out the regular season with a road area matchup against Luverne on April 13 and a home doubleheader with Luverne on April 15. The first round of the playoffs is scheduled to begin on April 21.