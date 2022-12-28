Salvation Army raises $47,000 in Red Kettle Campaign Published 6:27 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

It’s often, darkest just before the dawn and that’s the way the 2022 Pike County Salvation Army’s Red Kettle season appeared on the horizon.

The economy, the lingering coronavirus, the flu, the ice-old weather all seemed to lessen the giving spirit.

“We started the Red Kettle Campaign the week of Thanksgiving with high hopes,” said Donna Kidd, director of the Pike County Salvation Army. “Butt, he giving was slow and it appeared that we would not have a successful season of giving, however, when the word got out, people just began calling to volunteer to ring the Red Kettle bells, individuals, families and groups, they were all so generous in their giving. It was such a blessing, a real Christmas blessing and we are so thankful, so very thankful, to all who rang the bells for the Salvation Army and all who gave.”

Kidd said the total of giving for the 2022 Red Kettle season in Pike County was $47,000.

“Pike County is a blessing,” she said. “The people of PIke County are blessings to others, to our friends and neighbors in need.”

Kidd said the $47,000 will last throughout the year and allow the Pike County Salvation Army to “do the most good” in the local area.

“We also had a very successful Angel Tree program with newly 100 children served.

“The Angel Tree program was such a blessing to the children and their families,” she said. “And it was to us as we were able to visit and pray with many of the families that received the gifts. It was meaningful to us as well as to them. We are blessed in live in a community where people care about others and show kindness and love in so many ways. Thank you to all who were a part of the Pike County Salvation Army’s Red Kettle and Angel Tree programs. You are making a positive difference in so many lives.”