‘Old Christmas’ set for January 6 at Clay Hill Church Published 6:31 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Christmas is the most special time of the year.

The season is celebrated and enjoyed in many wonderful ways, with family and friends, with parties and events, with vacations and retreats. And, for about 30 years or more, Christmas comes to a quiet and meaningful close on January 6, Old Christmas Day, at historic Clay Hill Church in the rural Pronto community.

Each year, at 6 p.m. the Brundidge United Methodist Church celebrates the coming of the Wise Men to bring gifts to the Christ Child. The Old Christmas program is one of scriptures and songs.

“It’s a simple candlelight service that brings the Christmas season to a wonderfully quiet close,” said Margaret Ross, worship committee chairman. “The Christmas story continues with the arrival of the Wise Men with gifts for the Baby Jesus. So many of the nativity scenes include Mary, Joseph and the Baby Jesus, the shepherds and the Wise Men. But the Wise Men followed the star for almost two years before they arrived with gifts for the Christ Child. Old Christmas celebrates the arrival of Wise Men. And, it brings the Christmas season to a quiet and meaningful close.”

Ross said Old Christmas is a non-denominational service and everyone is invited. Special music will be presented along with scriptures, congregational singing and the lighting of candles to go forth and bring light into all the world.