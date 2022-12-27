Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Obituaries Published 7:21 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Evan Alto Kilpatrick

Evan Alto Kilpatrick of Troy passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in Troy. He was 20. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Rodger Kilpatrick and Hugh Ethridge, great grandparents, Georgia and Gary Kilpatrick and a great aunt, Marie Pate. He is survived by his wife, Ashlyn Kilpatrick; mother and father, Aaron and Amanda Kilpatrick; siblings, Michael and Amelia Kilpatrick; grandmothers, Becky Kilpatrick and Patricia Heirs; great grandmother: Ruby Ethridge; mother and father-in-law, Kenneth and Billie Johnson; grandmother-in-law, Linda Johnson, his best friend: Tyler Dease, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will also be missed by his dog, Gator and his cat, Mimi. Always smiling, Evan loved life. He loved Ashlyn even more than life. He treasured his truck, which he used to take his best friend deer hunting. Evan could often been seen making fun of his dad, Aaron, and always playing jokes on him. Having no enemies in life, his goal was to be rich and own a yacht. Taken too early in his life, he will be greatly missed by those left behind. Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler Dease, Matthew Davis, Brady Turner, Stephen Meeks, Hunter Shaver and Cody Kilpatrick. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Tillery, Ean Childs and Jeff Waririck. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.

Emma Jewel Register Lovett

Mrs. Emma Jewel Register Lovett a resident of Troy passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her residence. She was 74. Funeral services was held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Travis Meeks officiating. Burial followed at Antioch Church of Christ Shellhorn with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022 at Skeen Funeral Home. She was born September 21, 1948 in Pike County, AL. to the late Eddie J. Register and Gertrude Redmon Register. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Amos Lovett, brothers, Micky Register and Gerald Register, great grandkids, Jayleigh Killingsworth, Mya Killingworth and Mason Killingsworth. She is survived by her son, Dewayne Parker (Anita), daughter, Rhonda Senn (Bryant), grandchildren, Ashley Killingsworth (Jay), Hope Griffin, Justin Senn, Tara Routzong (Dustin), Thomas McDevitt, and Tiffany Eiland. great grandkids, Marissa Donldson, Aidan Lucas, Kenna Senn, Brantley Senn, Jayla Killingsworth and Jaxon Killingsworth, Landon Routzong, Kimberly Routzong, and Karleigh McDevitt; brother, Jimmy Register. Serving as pallbearers were Jay Killingsworth, Aidan Lucas, Dakota Williams, Mark Register, Justin Senn, Jamie Parker and Erik Register. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com

Eloise Law Brown

Mrs. Eloise Law Brown passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Troy Health and Rehabilitation Center in Troy, AL. She was 97. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. J.C. Turner officiating. Burial followed in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family received friends Friday at the funeral from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. She was born January 29, 1925 in Pike County, AL to the late John Ellis Law and Eula Mae Hickman Law. Mrs. Brown was the oldest living member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a lifelong member of the Ebenezer Community. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bradley Brown. She is survived by her sons, Charles Brown (Dianne), Banks, AL, and Jerry Brown, Centreville, AL; three grandsons, Greg (Renee), Barclay (Lisa) and Brad Brown (Kerri); great grandchildren. Morgan Brown, Montana Brown, Weston Brown (Carley), Jeremy Brown (Summer), Britni Brown, Devan Madsen (Frankie); great-great grandchildren, Maleah, Brons Jr., Keelee, Ciarra, Cianna, Lucky, Levi, Lawson, Caysen, Ryleigh and Alyssa; niece, Lynn Newman; sisters-in-laws, Agnes Green, Bessie Burton and Charlotte Brown; brother-in-law, Bryant Brown. Serving as pallbearers were Jeremy Brown, Brad Brown, Lucky Brown, Barclay Brown, Morgan Brown, Weston Brown and Greg Brown. Honorary pallbearer will be Franklin Berry. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.