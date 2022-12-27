Troy City Council District 3’s seat remains vacant Published 5:50 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The Troy City Council held a vote for the vacant District 3 council seat on Tuesday, Dec. 27, but the vote was deadlocked, leaving the seat vacant.

The District 3 seat has been vacant since former Council President Marcus Paramore won election to the Alabama House of Representatives as the representative of District 89.

District 1 councilperson Sharon McSwain-Holland nominated Troy resident Tyrone Moultry to fill the open seat but only McSwain-Holland and District 5 Councilperson Wanda Moultry voted ‘yes’ on that nomination. District 4 Councilperson Stephanie Baker nominated Max Davis to fill the seat but only Baker and District 2 Councilman Greg Meeks voted ‘yes’ to that nomination, as well, leaving the seat vacant on a deadlock.

According to Alabama Code, the council has 60 days – from the time of the vacancy – to fill the seat. The Troy City Council has until Jan. 8 to fill the vacancy before it goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who could then fill the vacancy for the remainder of Paramore’s original term. The mayor and other councilpersons can submit a candidate to Ivey.

“If the governor fails to make an appointment from any submitted names within 90 days after the vacancy occurs, the judge of probate shall call a special election to fill the vacancy,” Alabama Code Section 11-445G-1 reads.

In other business, the council approved a request by the utility department to renew an agreement for GPS technology in utility trucks. The council also approved the purchase of new fire hoses and nozzles for the Troy Fire Department at the cost of $64,215.

The council also renewed a service agreement between the Pike Area Transit System (PATS) and the Nutrition Center. Additionally, the council renewed the procurement policy for PATS with the state.

The council also heard the second reading of a proposal to re-zone 308 and 312 South Brundidge Street from a residential zone to a business zone. A public hearing was then held – where no one chose to speak in opposition or favor of the rezoning – and it was unanimously passed.

The council’s next scheduled meeting is Jan. 10, 2023, at Troy City Hall at 5 p.m.