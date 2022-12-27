TFD responds to Christmas Eve structure fire Published 8:58 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Martin Luther King Drive, according to a statement from Fire Chief Michael Stephens.

According to the release, the Pike County Communications District received a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Troy at 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 24. The Troy Fire Department was dispatched to the location and arrived on scene within four minutes of the call, the statement says.

Firefighters reported smoke and flames visible from the exterior of a single-=story residential structure upon arrival. Once entry was made, Troy firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving on scene, according to the statement. All occupants of the home had self-evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene and there were no reports of any injuries.

The Troy Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the incident and determined that the fire originated in the kitchen area of the home. The Troy Police Department, Troy Utilities and Haynes Ambulance assisted with the incident.

“We would like to remind everyone to diligently practice fire safety,” Stephens said in the statement. “Do not leave lit candles or any stove top cooking unattended, and keep combustible materials at least three feet from home heating sources.”