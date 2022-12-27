Highlights for TRMC in 2022 Published 7:23 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

About this time in 2019, the Troy Hospital Health Care Authority Board had just named me CEO for Troy Regional Medical Center. What an exciting time for my wife Shari and me! Little did we know that in less than 80 days, the entire world would be dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. At Troy Regional, we did our best to provide care for the hundreds of patients who would arrive over the next 2½ years needing Emergency Department treatment or hospital admission, and the thousands of community members needing COVID testing, COVID vaccines and the monoclonal antibody infusions. I have never felt as much pride in an organization and a team as I did during those dark days of COVID. To say we have an outstanding team at Troy Regional is an absolute understatement. The work and care delivered during this time was first rate. And since the decline in COVID cases in the past year, Troy Regional has continued to work hard, adding and elevating services to provide the highest quality care, close to home.

Here are highlights from a few of our 2022 success stories:

• Women’s Diagnostic Center

Our goal was to provide the highest technology in Digital 3D mammography services, and we are doing that in the Troy Regional Women’s Diagnostic Center. Also available are bone densitometry, ultrasound and MRI, all in one convenient location for a one-stop imaging experience. Mammography studies are interpreted by Board certified breast imaging experts and results are back in 24 hours or less. Appointment times are readily available, and patients can be seen in normally less than two weeks. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since the addition of the newest GE mammography unit, our procedures have increased over 30 percent. No longer do our local patients have to travel for the latest and best technology.

• Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Services

This center provides outpatient treatment for slow-healing and non-healing wounds. Our surgically trained physician and mid-level providers use the latest techniques to aid in the healing process for difficult wounds. Examples include diabetic ulcers, insect (spider) bites and other injuries. We recently added two HBOs (hyperbaric oxygen chambers) to assist in this healing process. Patients are placed in an oxygen-rich environment for several hours each day for consecutive days/weeks. The increased oxygen saturation assists the body with healing. The next closest location for such treatment is more than 50 miles away.

• Specialty Services offered at Troy Regional

Partnering with the Jackson Physician Group from Montgomery, Troy Regional has added several specialties that were previously unavailable to the community. Dr. Todd Sherrer – Urology, Dr. William Veale – Vascular Surgery, and Dr. Ravi Boyella – Cardiology, are all offering their specialties to the Troy Community on a rotating basis. Procedures may still be done in Montgomery, but the follow-up care can be handled here locally.

• Troy Regional Primary Care

Troy Regional brought on board Dr. Ethan Sellers and CRNP Rebecca Allen-Jones to aid the community in receiving primary care. Most practices in the area are closed to new patients or limiting the number they will allow. Dr. Sellers and Ms. Jones are available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, we have clinics in Brundidge and Elba to assist those in our surrounding communities who need primary care.

• Emergency Services:

The Emergency Department at Troy Regional serves more than 18,000 patients per year. Open 24 hours each day, and now staffed by the Keystone Healthcare group, 95 percent of our physicians are Emergency Medicine Board certified, elevating the level of care provided to our community. Dr Fred Pich is the Medical Director of the Emergency Department and is assisted by multiple other physician providers and mid-level providers each day.

• Orthopedic Surgery

Since adding the Mako Robotic joint replacement system, Dr Robert Liljeberg at Troy Regional Orthopedics has increased the volume of patients being helped here locally. Assisted by Jessica Pearlstein Johnson, PA, Dr. Liljeberg also sees patients with sports-related injuries and traumatic injuries, e.g., hip fractures and broken bones, and treats arthritic conditions in all age groups.

• Cancer Care and Infusion Center

Served by two Board certified hematology/oncology physicians, the Troy Regional Cancer Care Center and Infusion Center treated 2000-plus patients last year who would have otherwise been sent elsewhere for their care. Dr. Tom Brown and Dr. Astrid Belalcazar lead this team of dedicated and caring individuals.

• Safety Grade “A”

Troy Regional was once again graded as an “A” hospital by Leap Frog, an independent organization that compiles publicly reported data in the areas of quality and safety. Troy Regional has received an “A” grade for four consecutive grading periods, an indication of the commitment to excellence exhibited by the team every day, with every patient and every encounter.

• Pike Medical Foundation Fundraiser

“Thank you” to our Pike Medical Foundation. The Foundation’s successful 2022 Virtual Balloon Launch raised $70,000 for the replacement of surgical laparoscopic instrumentation in our surgical services area. And a special thanks to our community for your ongoing support of the Pike Medical Foundation. Since 2013, the Foundation has raised and contributed over $500,000 for Troy Regional, and funds are used for specific services that enable quality care, close to home.

As we approach the end of the year, we would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your families a joyous holiday season filled with peace, love and joy. Thank you for allowing us to serve you this year, and we look forward to 2023.

From all of us at Troy Regional, Merry Christmas!

Rick Smith is CEO of Troy Regional Medical Center.