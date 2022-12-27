Hart adds offer from Point University Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Charles Henderson senior linebacker Damien Hart celebrated the Christmas holiday by receiving a scholarship offer from Point University.

Point University boasts a NAIA football program located in West Point, Ga., in which the Point Skyhawks won four of their last six games in 2022.

Hart also holds college offers from Miles College, Faulkner University and Iowa Wesleyan University. Hart is coming off a 2022 season in which the senior earned Class 5A First-Team All-State honors after tallying 156 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, six quarterback hurries, one interception, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Hart also made the game clinching tackle on the goal line against UMS-Wright in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A State Playoffs.

Charles Henderson’s defensive leader led the team in tackling as a junior, posting 107 tackles and four tackles-for-loss in 2021, as well.