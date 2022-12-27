BPD holds Christmas toy drive Published 7:29 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The Brundidge Police Department recently held it’s 2022 toy drive for Christmas.

BPD Chief Sam Green said he would like to thank all the citizens of Brundidge and Pike County for their support with the 2022 toy drive.

Green, along with Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd and the City of Brundidge teamed up with citizens to gather toys and assist Santa Claus in delivering the toys to children that are less fortunate.

Green said that Christmas is the time to be selfless and to give to others. Green said no child should go without a gift no matter what the situation is.

Green said he looked forward to a bigger and better drive in 2023 and wishes everyone a happy and health New year.