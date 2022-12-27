BPD holds Christmas toy drive

Published 7:29 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Contributed Photo Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green, left, and the BPD teamed up with Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd and employees from the City of Brundidge to hold a toy drive for less fortunate children in the community.

The Brundidge Police Department recently held it’s 2022 toy drive for Christmas.

BPD Chief Sam Green said he would like to thank all the citizens of Brundidge and Pike County for their support with the 2022 toy drive.

Green, along with Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd and the City of Brundidge teamed up with citizens to gather toys and assist Santa Claus in delivering the toys to children that are less fortunate.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Green said that Christmas is the time to be selfless and to give to others. Green said no child should go without a gift no matter what the situation is.

Green said he looked forward to a bigger and better drive in 2023 and wishes everyone a happy and health New year.

More Z-News - Main story

A New Year’s tradition

Troy City Council District 3’s seat remains vacant

TFD responds to Christmas Eve structure fire

Grady named finalist for 5A Lineman of the Year 

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of Christmas?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events