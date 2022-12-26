Troy offers CHHS athlete Jy’won Boyd Published 9:51 am Monday, December 26, 2022

On Christmas, Charles Henderson High School’s Jy’won Boyd announced, via social media, that hometown Troy University has offered a scholarship to the junior athlete.

The Troy offer is Boyd’s second FBS offer and seventh total college offer. So far, Troy, Houston, Tuskegee, Alabama State, Florida A&M, Alabama A&M and Faulkner have offered Boyd.

In 2022, Boyd earned All-State honors as one of the leaders of Charles Henderson’s Class 5A State Runner-Up team. Boyd was one of the top players in each phase of the game for the Trojans. He tallied 60 catches for 1,218 yards and 20 touchdowns receiving, along with 342 yards and two touchdowns rushing and 89 yards passing with another touchdown. On the defensive end, Boyd earned 71 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one sack, six interceptions and a fumble return for a touchdown. Boyd also returned two punts for a touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown this past season.