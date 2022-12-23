Troy man killed in industrial accident

Published 2:27 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Troy Police Department responded to Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 on the report of an industrial accident.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said when officers arrived on the scene, they discover that 20-year-old Evan Kilpatrick, of Troy, had succumbed to injuries that he had received while working on a piece of machinery.

The Troy Fire Department and Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene, Barr said.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Pioneer Museum of Alabama honors Jimmy Holley, Steve Flowers

Dianna Lee retires from Troy Bank & Trust

Remembering ‘Sue Bee’: The Story Of The Nutcracker

Prevent hypothermia; recognize and get medical attention

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of Christmas?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events