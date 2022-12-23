Troy man killed in industrial accident Published 2:27 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Troy Police Department responded to Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 on the report of an industrial accident.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said when officers arrived on the scene, they discover that 20-year-old Evan Kilpatrick, of Troy, had succumbed to injuries that he had received while working on a piece of machinery.

The Troy Fire Department and Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene, Barr said.