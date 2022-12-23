Dianna Lee retires from Troy Bank & Trust Published 3:21 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

Troy Bank & Trust hosted a retirement reception for Dianna Lee at the bank’s main branch on Tuesday afternoon;

Bank employees, customers and the community came together with Lee and her family to wish her all the best in her retirement years.

Bank President and CEO Jeff Kervin thanked Lee for her loyal and dedicated service for 25 years.

“Dianna has helped the bank with our communications, marketing and advertising, all of which contributed greatly to our growth and success, “Kervin said. “We will miss her and wish her well in her retirement.”

Lee said she has honestly loved her time at Troy Bank & Trust.

“I have always bragged that I have the best job in Pike County and it has been wonderful, but 25 years is a long time,” Lee said. “Danny and I have a long Bucket List and we need to get started. “

Lee said she has love her interactions with each of the communities the bank has served.

“And, because we are a community bank, we have been very involved with those communities, especially our Legacy Market around Pike County,” she said. “I have had the opportunity to teach financial literacy in classrooms around southeast Alabama, help raise money for so many different charities and promote one of the strongest independent banks in Alabama! It has truly been a privilege to work at Troy Bank & Trust.”

Lee said, in the last 25 years Troy Bank & Trust, has grown from three branches all in Pike County to 16 locations in six different counties.

“Our assets have increased from around $250 million to $1.4 billion,” she said. “We didn’t even have email when I first started here. I’ve seen a lot of changes and I’m sure there will be more to come, but the level of customer service the bank offers will continue to remain high.”

Lee said, her mom, who also worked at a community bank in her career, told her she would never regret working for an independent bank.

“When I asked her what she thought about me leaving another job to work at TB&T, she said I would love it – and she couldn’t have been more correct,” Lee said. “It has been a great job and career. Mark Twain said, ‘find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.’ I concur Mr. Twain!”

Lee said as, for what she is going to do during her retirement years, she has no plans –yet.

“But, I do have a disorganized house, a very full Pinterest account, and a lot of overdue sleeping-in days,” she said. “I’m looking forward to all those things.”