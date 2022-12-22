Wiregrass Wolverines announce 2023 schedule Published 12:33 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

The Wiregrass Wolverines adult football team recently announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring football season.

The Wolverines features former high school and college players from throughout the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. The Wolverines will play in the Amateur to Professional Developmental Football League (APDFL) alongside teams from across the Southeast.

The Wolverines will play in the APDFL East Division along with the Alabama Blackhawks, Columbus Storm, Georgia Thrashers, Nashville Elite, Alabama War Dogs, Knoxville Outlaws, South Georgia Cavaliers, Atlanta Tigers, Winchester Ducks, Middle Tennessee Bulldawgs and Bama Bad Boys. The West Division features the Greater Pensacola Jets, Crescent City Kings, Crescent City Rampage, Mississippi Dynasty, Bayou Lacombe Cardinals, Panhandle Crusaders, Mobile Miners, Walton County Chiefs and Arkansas Punishers.

The inaugural Wolverines will feature players like Pike County native Ethan Sessions, Autauga Academy’s Jakari Howard, Autaugaville’s Telvin Stoudemire, Jeff Davis graduate Travis Bozeman, Highland Home’s Eric Ponder, Spanish Fort’s Lewis Grayson, former Elba star Richmon Singeltary and more. Goshen native Will Love is serving as head coach alongside former Elba all-state receiver Joshua Caldwell and longtime track and field coach Antonio Starks.

The Wolverines open the season on March 4, 2023, on the road at the Mississippi Dynasty in Pearl, Miss., before hosting their first home game at “Foggy Bottom” – Miller Memorial Stadium – in Elba against the Columbus Storm on March 11. The Wolverines then host the South Georgia Cavaliers on March 18 before hitting the road again to face the Georgia Thrashers in Atlanta, Ga., on March 25.

Following a bye, the Wolverines host the Mob City Miners on April 15 and Alabama Bad Boys on April 22 before heading to Birmingham to face the Alabama Blackhawks on April 29. The Wolverines open May on the road at the Greater Pensacola Jets on May 6 in Pensacola, Fla., before wrapping up the home schedule against the Bayou Lacombe Cardinals on May 13. The regular season will come to a close on May 20 on the road against the Panhandle Crusaders in Fort Deposit.