Trojans, Lady Trojans advance to finals of Lake City Classic Published 6:49 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans advanced to the finals of the Lake City Classic in Eufaula on Thursday.

The Lady Trojans held on to defeat Russell County in the semifinals by a score of 43-37. CHHS held Russell County to single digit scoring in each of the first three quarters, building up a 37-24 lead going into the fourth quarter. Madison Ousley knocked down three three-pointers in the third quarter to help build that lead. Russell County managed to outscore the Trojans 13-6 in the final period but it wasn’t enough. Lady Trojan KK Hobdy converted all four of her free throw attempts down the stretch to keep Charles Henderson ahead. She finished the night with a game-high 17 points, while Ousley scored 11 points.

The Trojans defeated Class 7A’s Opelika by a score of 70-64 in the finals of the boys tournament, as well. Opelika held a 16-15 lead after the first quarter but CHHS took a 31-28 lead into halftime. Opelika retook a 49-47 lead in the third quarter, but Charles Henderson outscored Opelika 23-15 in the final period to secure the win. Both Jayden Spearman and Austin Cross scored eight points each in the fourth to lift the Trojans to the win. Charles Henderson converted 7-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Spearman finished the game with 15 points, while Cross scored a game-high 23 points. Tyler Carlton and Jy’won Boyd scored 10 points each.

The Trojans and Lady Trojans will play in the Lake City Classic Finals on Friday.