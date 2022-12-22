Lady Bulldogs advance finals of Dothan Hoops Explosion

Published 8:48 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs dominated Ashford High School 58-23 in the Dothan Hoops Explosion Semifinals at Headland High School on Thursday night.

Pike County came out swinging, jumping out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter, and led 30-19 at halftime. The Lady Dawgs held Ashford to just four points in the second half, two points in each of the final two quarters, and Pike County outscored Ashford 21-2 in the fourth quarter.

Amity White scored seven points in the fourth quarter, while Taniyah Green scored six points in the final period. White finished the game with a season-high 25 points – her second time scoring over 20 points in the tournament – and Green scored 10 points.

Pike County will now play Chipley High School (Fla.) in the Finals on Friday at 6 p.m. at Headland High School. Chipley is one of the top girls basketball teams in Florida and currently holds a 13-2 record

