Troy falls to Belmont in overtime Published 11:09 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The Troy Trojans (5-6) women’s basketball team wrapped up their non-conference schedule on the road Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a 98-87 loss to the Belmont Bruins (4-7) in overtime.

Troy fell behind 21-19 in the first quarter but rebounded and tied the score 42-42 at halftime. The Trojans came out swinging in the third quarter, going on a 5-0 run and leading by as many as seven points before Belmont went on an 8-2 run. Troy answered with a 5-0 run to give the Trojans a 67-61 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Belmont managed to outscore Troy 19-13 in the fourth quarter and tied the game 75-75 with just over three minutes remaining. The two sides traded leads in the final minute with Troy’s Nia Daniel knocking down a jumper to give the Trojans an 80-78 lead with 38 seconds left. Belmont’s Destinee Wells responded with a layup with 26 seconds left to tie the game and send it into overtime.

The overtime period, though, belonged to the Bruins as Belmont outscored Troy 18-7 in the final period to come away with the 98-87 win. Troy outrebounded the Bruins 62-51 and both teams committed 15 turnovers each. The difference, though, was shooting. Troy shot just 36.5 percent from the field – and 21.4 percent from the three-point line – while Belmont shot 43.2 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.

“Our Trojans gave a good effort, but we didn’t do the things that could contain Belmont today,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said. “They were great from the three-point line, and we didn’t do enough to defend their three-point shot.

“We will take this lesson and all those we learned in our non-conference season and be ready to put our best foot forward as we return to Trojan Arena on Dec. 29 and open Sun Belt play.”

Belmont’s Tuti Jones, a Troy native, was unable to play due to an injury, while Syndi Harvey led the Bruins with 33 points, including a school-record 10 three-pointers.

Both Ja’Mia Hollings and Tai’Sheka Porchia earned double-doubles for the Trojans as Hollings scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Porchia earned 15 points and 12 rebounds. Makayia Hallmon led the Trojans in scoring with 22 points along with grabbing six rebounds. Jada Walton chipped in with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Troy will wrap up the 2022 portion of the schedule at home against Southern Miss on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. and against Texas State on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. as Sun Belt Conference play begins.