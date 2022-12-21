Lady Dawgs advance to second round of Dothan tournament

Published 10:38 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Amity White (0) scored 19 points against Malone. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pike County Lady Bulldogs knocked off Malone High School by a score of 55-14 in the first round of the Dothan Hoops Explosion on the campus of Headland High School.

The Lady Dawgs dominated Malone, allowing more than two points in a quarter just once. Pike County outscored Malone 12-2 in the first quarter, 19-2 in the second quarter, 15-8 in the third and 10-2 in the fourth, and the game was never in doubt.

Senior Amity White scored 19 points for the Lady Bulldogs, while Taniyah Green added 11 points and Urriya Berry scored 10 points.

Pike County battles Abbeville in the second round of the tournament today at 3:30 p.m. at Headland High School.

